Fitch: Recoveries Are Key to Italy SME NPL Concentration Risk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Volatile recovery rates make obligor concentration harder to identify in securitisations of Italian non-performing loans than in deals backed by performing loans, Fitch Ratings says. Expected recoveries are a better indicator of concentration than some other measures, such as gross book value (GBV), which could understate the potential cash flow volatility in an NPL deal. Italian banks held about EUR200 billion