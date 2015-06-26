June 26 Medigene AG :

* Announces subscription price for new shares from current capital increase

* Subscription price for ongoing capital measure at 8.30 euros ($9) per new share

* Plans to issue up to approximately 5.6 million new shares by cash contributions for further development of its clinical and preclinical development of its immunotherapy platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)