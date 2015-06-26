June 26 FormPipe Software AB :

* Receives order on the ECM product Platina from a Swedish authority

* The total order value amounts to 3.1 million Swedish crowns ($374,889.65)

* Of the total order, license revenues of 1.9 million crowns are recorded in Q2 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout the contract period Source text for Eikon:

