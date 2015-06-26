Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26 FormPipe Software AB :
* Receives order on the ECM product Platina from a Swedish authority
* The total order value amounts to 3.1 million Swedish crowns ($374,889.65)
* Of the total order, license revenues of 1.9 million crowns are recorded in Q2 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout the contract period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2691 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
