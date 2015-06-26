Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26 Hubstyle SA :
* Issued and allotted 8,549,046 series D shares to 2 investors at issue price of 1.24 zloty ($0.3322) per share; no reduction occurred Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7328 zlotys) ($1 = 3.7327 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order