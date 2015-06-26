June 26 Miraculum SA :

* Rubid 1 Sp. z o.o. decreases stake in company to 9.25 percent from 18.49 percent via sale of 500,000 shares on June 24

* Wojciech Filipczyk buys 500,000 company's shares representing 9.25 percent stake in company