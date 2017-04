June 26 Akis REIT :

* Buys Karlitepe Gayrimenkul Gelistirme at 100,000 lira ($37,557.27)

* Participates in capital increase of Karlitepe Gayrimenkul Gelistirme to 25 million lira from 100,000 lira

* Forms partnership with Mudanya Gayrimenkul Gelistirme for Beykoz Project

* Says partnership to be named Akis Mudanya Adi Ortaklg with 50 pct participation of both parties

