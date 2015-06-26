June 26 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab says:

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the companies' Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) of Alprolix (rFIXFc), a recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein product candidate for the treatment of haemophilia B.

* The validation signifies the initiation of the EMA's review process. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)