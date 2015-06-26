BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says March U.S. sales down 2.1 pct on a volume basis
* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported its u.s. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from march 2016 on a volume basis
June 26 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab says:
* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the companies' Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) of Alprolix (rFIXFc), a recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein product candidate for the treatment of haemophilia B.
* The validation signifies the initiation of the EMA's review process.
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP said on Monday the country's oil output rose 14.6 percent in February from a year ago, but fell 0.4 percent from the prior month, according to a statement.