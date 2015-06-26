BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
June 26 Neovacs SA :
* Successfully raises 7.5 million euros ($8.39 million) from institutional American investors
* Capital increase will be used to finance development of Ifnalpha-Kinoïde Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting