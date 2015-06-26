Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Says its unit, Ezentis Brasil Telecom, exercises option to buy 45 percent of Brazil's Servicos, Instalacao e Engenharia de Comunicacoes Ltda (Seicom) for 4.26 million euros ($4.77 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order