Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* Directed set-off issue of about 8 million Swedish crowns ($963,658.05)
* 80,301,910 shares are issued at a price of 0.10 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3017 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order