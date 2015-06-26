BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Corp announces $1.2 billion two-tranche offering of senior notes
* Ultra Petroleum Corp announces $1.2 billion two-tranche offering of senior notes
June 26 Chemical Specialities Ltd :
* Distributed a notice letter to all affected persons of company of application in terms of section 150(5) of Companies Act 71 of 2008 for a further extension of time to publish business rescue plan
* Agreed that to curtail costs, extension be obtained by creditors voting for or against extension of time
* Current extension is until June 30, 2015
* Current extension is until June 30, 2015

* BRPS are confident that this period will be extended considering what is set out below
* Will convene informal meeting with noteholders on April 17 to update on co's current position, providing information on Ezra Chapter 11 filing