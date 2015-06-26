June 26 Koumbas Synergy Group :

* Decides to sell six floor estate in Marousi, Athens to Eurobrokers for a price between 4.5 and 5.1 million euros ($5.71 million)

* Decides to sell 0.44 million shares of Perseus to Eurobrokers, representing 15.96 percent of its share capital, for 4.6 to 5.6 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1e7Zyea

