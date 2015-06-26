Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
June 26 Transport For London
* Sir Peter Hendy CBE, commissioner of TFL, has accepted appointment of chair of Network Rail with effect from July 16, 2015
* Mike Brown MVO, currently managing director, London underground and London rail, will be acting commissioner of TFL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.