UPDATE 3-Burberry licenses fragrances and cosmetics business to Coty
* Shares up 1 pct (Releads with price being paid for licence plus inventory)
June 26 Edisun Power Europe AG :
* Places 3.85 million Swiss francs ($4.11 million) bond with coupon of 2.25 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 pct (Releads with price being paid for licence plus inventory)
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - Anglo American is marketing a US dollar dual-tranche benchmark deal, according to a lead bank.