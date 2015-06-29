June 29 Lamprell Plc
* On track to deliver results for 2015 in-line with previous
guidance
* Continued to see strong operational and financial
performance in 2015 with delivery of three major projects during
first half of year
* Completed disposal of one of its smaller non-core service
businesses, Litwin Pel LLC, in April.
* Have seen customers delaying some project sanctions for
discretionary capital spend but Lamprell's bidding pipeline
remains strong amid challenging market conditions
* Expects that full-year financial performance will be in
line with previous guidance
* Results for 2015 are expected to be heavily weighted
towards second half of year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: