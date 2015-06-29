June 29 Lamprell Plc

* On track to deliver results for 2015 in-line with previous guidance

* Continued to see strong operational and financial performance in 2015 with delivery of three major projects during first half of year

* Completed disposal of one of its smaller non-core service businesses, Litwin Pel LLC, in April.

* Have seen customers delaying some project sanctions for discretionary capital spend but Lamprell's bidding pipeline remains strong amid challenging market conditions

* Expects that full-year financial performance will be in line with previous guidance

* Results for 2015 are expected to be heavily weighted towards second half of year