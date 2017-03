June 29 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :

* Confirms that it continues to produce in excess of 40,000 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") following successful completion of de-bottlenecking operations at PF-1

* Recently received total payments of $9.8 million in respect of domestic deliveries