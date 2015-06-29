June 29 Elisa Oyj :

* Elisa made a tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros per share from April 15, 2015 to June 26, 2015

* Elisa's ownership in Anvia increased to 32.5 percent calculated without transaction of Anvia's treasury shares and Elisa is biggest shareholder in Anvia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)