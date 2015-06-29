Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 29 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel has received a significant multi-year service frame agreement from an existing Saudi Arabian customer, covering a broad range of software related services
* Value of contract exceeds 4.2 million euros ($4.67 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order