June 29 Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Directorate change

* Carolyn Fairbairn, a non-executive director, has informed board of Lloyds Banking Group Plc of her intention to retire from board on 31 October 2015

* Carolyn has been a member of board since June 2012 and is a member of group's audit and remuneration committees