Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 29 Comptel Oyj :
* Won a deal with Singaporean operator for FlowOne fulfillment
* Multi-year deal is valued over 2 million euros ($2.20 million)
* Deal consists of FlowOne fulfillment SoftBlade licenses and related services
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order