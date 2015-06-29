BRIEF-Greentown Service Group says FY profit attributable was RMB 285.5 mln
* FY revenue achieved rmb3.72 billion, a growth of 27.5% year-on-year
June 29 Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd :
* Strategic review update
* German retail operations remains a priority of group given this territory's market size (31 billion euro) and group's relatively small market share of 4.2 pct
* Company has made substantial progress towards proposed listing on prime standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, accompanied by an inward listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
* Anticipated that Dutch incorporated holding company will acquire all of issued shares in company in exchange for shares in Dutch Holding Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.