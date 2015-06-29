June 29 ALM Equity AB :

* Announces directed issue of preference shares

* Says share capital is to increase by up to 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($337,050) through issuance of maximum 280,000 shares

* Subscription price is 107.90 Swedish crown per new preference share

* Issue to generate net proceeds of over 30 million crowns

