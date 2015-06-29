June 29 Valoe Oyj :

* Valoe has concluded business negotiations for the first manufacturing partnership agreement with a foreign customer

* However, a sale of a module manufacturing plant is subject to local project financing that is under negotiation and it is not yet certain whether the negotiations will be successful

* Valoe estimates that the negotiations for local project financing will be concluded by the end of September 2015

* In addition to the above-mentioned Valoe is negotiating for delivering solar module plants or production lines with several customers interested in Valoe's manufacturing technology worldwide

* These negotiations have improved but are still going on

* Says if does not succeed in securing sufficient short-term and long-term financing, continuity of company's operation may be jeopardized

* Should negotiations for local project financing fail, the manufacturing partnership agreement and a possible order relating to it will not materialize

