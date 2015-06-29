June 29 Valoe Oyj :
* Valoe has concluded business negotiations for the first manufacturing partnership
agreement with a foreign customer
* However, a sale of a module manufacturing plant is subject to local project financing that
is under negotiation and it is not yet certain whether the negotiations will be successful
* Valoe estimates that the negotiations for local project financing will be concluded by the
end of September 2015
* In addition to the above-mentioned Valoe is negotiating for delivering solar
module plants or production lines with several customers interested in Valoe's
manufacturing technology worldwide
* These negotiations have improved but are still going on
* Says if does not succeed in securing sufficient short-term and long-term financing,
continuity of company's operation may be jeopardized
* Should negotiations for local project financing fail, the manufacturing partnership
agreement and a possible order relating to it will not materialize
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)