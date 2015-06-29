Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 29 FormPipe Software AB :
* Danish municipality chooses ECM-product Acadre from Formpipe
* Total order value amounts to 4 million Swedish crowns ($482,072.91) over a four-year period

($1 = 8.2975 Swedish crowns)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order