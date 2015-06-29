UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Says its subsidiary Tallink Line LTD. and Nordea Bank Finland Plc have signed loan agreement for 184 million euros ($204.64 million) to finance new 230 million euros LNG powered fast ferry Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.