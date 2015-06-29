June 29 Stanusch Technologies SA :

* To raise capital by up to 50,000 zlotys from 149,701 zlotys ($39,800) via an issue of 500,000 series C shares with a nominal value of 0.1 zloty each

* The shares will be issued via a private placement and current shareholders will not be able to subscribe for them

($1 = 3.7600 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)