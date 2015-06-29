UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Eis Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Buys 265,930 square meters land in Istanbul, Silivri for 16.4 million lira ($6.10 million) plus VAT for investment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6884 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.