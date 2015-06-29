China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes to refinance debt
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
June 29 Denge Yatirim Holding AS :
* To sell entire nominal 999,000 lira shares in DNG Dis Ticaret for 525,000 lira ($194,863)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.