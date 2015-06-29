June 29 Naspers Ltd :

* On economic-interest basis, revenue grew 26 pct during year

* Consolidated revenue up 17 percent to 73.092 bln rand for the year ended March 31

* Core headline earnings grew 30 pct to R11.2bn (2014: R8.6bn)

* Core headline earnings per N ordinary share up 28 percent to 2782 cents

* Impairment losses of R478m were booked on underperforming equity-accounted investments in ecommerce segment

* Annual gross dividend be increased by 11 pct to 470c (previously 425c) per listed n ordinary share