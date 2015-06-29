China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes to refinance debt
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
June 29 Gecina SA :
* Sells Le Mazagran building in Paris' 13th district for close to 84 million euros ($93.9 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1IGsdPt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.