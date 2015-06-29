June 29 Valtech SA :

* Sees FY revenue growth of over 13 pct (excluding acquisitions), up from initial guidance of 9 pct

* Sees FY EBITDA margin of over 7.5 pct excluding acquisitions, slightly up from initial guidance of between 7 pct and 7.5 pct

