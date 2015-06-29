Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 29 Valtech SA :
* Sees FY revenue growth of over 13 pct (excluding acquisitions), up from initial guidance of 9 pct
* Sees FY EBITDA margin of over 7.5 pct excluding acquisitions, slightly up from initial guidance of between 7 pct and 7.5 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1C1YNPf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order