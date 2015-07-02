July 2 Electrolux CEO Keith
McLoughlin in conference call following DOJ lawsuit over General
Electric Co's appliances business.
* Electrolux CEO says remains confident GE Appliances
acquisition will close this year
* Says it is not unusual with differences in opinion between
acquirer and DOJ - doesn't mean a deal won't be closed
* Says as in initial stage of litigation won't be able to
discuss details of case
* Says options still includes settlement, says company will
be "rational and reasonable"
* Says thinks DOJ has not understood competitiveness of home
appliances business at all
* Says have been discussions with DOJ on remedies but so far
have not been successful
* Says everybody we talk to says the process could last
between 2 and 6 months, shouldn't drag on for years
* Says would not make sense for Electrolux or GE to make a
partial acquisition
* Says regarding reports last month he would step down,
"reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated"
* Says believes company search for North America chief
probably triggered the reports of him stepping down as CEO
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)