July 2 Electrolux CEO Keith McLoughlin in conference call following DOJ lawsuit over General Electric Co's appliances business.

* Electrolux CEO says remains confident GE Appliances acquisition will close this year

* Says it is not unusual with differences in opinion between acquirer and DOJ - doesn't mean a deal won't be closed

* Says as in initial stage of litigation won't be able to discuss details of case

* Says options still includes settlement, says company will be "rational and reasonable"

* Says thinks DOJ has not understood competitiveness of home appliances business at all

* Says have been discussions with DOJ on remedies but so far have not been successful

* Says everybody we talk to says the process could last between 2 and 6 months, shouldn't drag on for years

* Says would not make sense for Electrolux or GE to make a partial acquisition

* Says regarding reports last month he would step down, "reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated"

* Says believes company search for North America chief probably triggered the reports of him stepping down as CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)