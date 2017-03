June 29 Eurofins Scientific Se :

* Eurofins reinforces its specialty clinical diagnostics footprint by entering into a joint venture with Emory University to further develop Emory Genetics Laboratory

* Announces has signed agreement to acquire a 75 pct stake in Emory Genetics Laboratory ("EGL") from Emory University`s school of medicine for about US$40 million in cash

