June 29 Ladbrokes Plc

* Business review presentation scheduled for 30th June will be deferred until further notice

* Further to the announcement on 23rd June discussions between Ladbrokes and the board of Gala Coral about a possible merger of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral's online businesses to create an enlarged business are ongoing