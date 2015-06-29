UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Ladbrokes Plc
* Business review presentation scheduled for 30th June will be deferred until further notice
* Further to the announcement on 23rd June discussions between Ladbrokes and the board of Gala Coral about a possible merger of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral's online businesses to create an enlarged business are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.