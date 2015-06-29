June 29 Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon and NCC AB take the next step with the (re)development of the new shopping centre Mölndal Galleria

* The investment project will begin its construction phase in August now that the zoning has gained legal force

* Citycon will purchase NCC's 50 percent share after the project is completed making Citycon's total investment around 120 million euros ($133.45 million)

* New shopping centre is scheduled to open in 2018 Source text for Eikon:

