China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes to refinance debt
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
June 29 Euronext:
* 193,097 new ordinary shares issued by QRF COMM VA will be listed on Euronext Brussels as of July 1st
* Reference share price for capital increase: 24.48 euros ($27.20)
* Reason for capital increase is asset contribution Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.