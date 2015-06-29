June 29 Fonciere Atland SA :

* Signs MOU to acquire company engaged in portfolio management and alternative investment fund management

* The company to be acquired manages of real estate assets worth approximately 210 million euros ($234.6 million)

* Acquisition to happen no later than September 30

Source text: bit.ly/1eVbO2K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)