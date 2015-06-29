June 29 CPI Property Group SA :

* Has obtained financing for its major projects in Czech Republic, Quadrio shopping centre and Spojene farmy, farmland portfolio

* Company agreed with current club of financing banks, Helaba and Unicredit, on a major increase of financing from 2 billion Czech crowns (cca. 73 million euros) up to 3.7 billion Czech crowns (cca. 135 million euros)

