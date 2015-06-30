June 30 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Announces issue of two bond tranches, one with a 6 year and other with a 8 year term with a minimum issue amount of 50 million Swiss francs ($53.75 million) each

* Issue price 100.0 pct (both tranches), redemption 100.0 pct (both tranches) Source text - bit.ly/1GLQOSO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)