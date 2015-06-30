BRIEF-I'rom Group unit signs license contract with Mayo Clinic on iPS cells
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
June 30 Fagron NV :
* Fagron issues new shares to finance acquisition of AnazaoHealth
* Announces it has increased the share capital by an amount corresponding to US$ 10 million through the issue of 224,133 new shares within the authorized capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY SOUTH WESTERN AMBULANCE SERVICE EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH ORTIVUS