BRIEF-I'rom Group unit signs license contract with Mayo Clinic on iPS cells
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
June 30 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Says National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), has exercised several contract options for the development of a vaccine that accelerates and enhances the immune response against Marburgvirus, a member of the Filovirus family
* Contract, originally awarded in 2012, will provide about $15 million in additional funds to bring total value of contract to about $33 million
* Additional revenue will be recognized over expanded contract period from 2015-2018
* Contents of this announcement do not affect company's expectations for financial results for 2015
* SAID ON FRIDAY SOUTH WESTERN AMBULANCE SERVICE EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH ORTIVUS