BRIEF-I'rom Group unit signs license contract with Mayo Clinic on iPS cells
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
June 30 Dbv Technologies Sa :
* Announces completion of part A of the miles study evaluating the safety of Viaskin Milk in pediatric cow's milk allergy
* The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the study recommended that the study continue and expressed no safety concerns after evaluating the Part A safety data of subjects treated with a 150 micrograms, 300 micrograms and 500 micrograms doses of Viaskin Milk
* Initiation of part B expected in second half of 2015 pending consultation with regulatory agencies
* SAID ON FRIDAY SOUTH WESTERN AMBULANCE SERVICE EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH ORTIVUS