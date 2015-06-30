June 30 Wendel :

* To acquire AlliedBarton, a leading security services company in the U.S.

* Announced has agreed to acquire AlliedBarton security services from funds managed by Blackstone for approximately $1.67 billion

* The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter

* As part of the proposed acquisition, Wendel will make an equity investment of approximately $670 million, for a c. 96 pct ownership in the company, alongside AlliedBarton's management team Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)