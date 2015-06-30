June 30 Wendel :
* To acquire AlliedBarton, a leading security services company in the U.S.
* Announced has agreed to acquire AlliedBarton security services from funds
managed by Blackstone for approximately $1.67 billion
* The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter
* As part of the proposed acquisition, Wendel will make an equity investment
of approximately $670 million, for a c. 96 pct ownership in the company,
alongside AlliedBarton's management team
