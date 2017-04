June 30 Eurasia Drilling :

* Said on Tuesday that together with Schlumberger B.V. have agreed to extend long-stop date for completion of Schlumberger's purchase of a stake in Eurasia Drilling until Sept. 30 from June 30.

* Said the companies continue to wait for a written final confirmation from the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) and government commission on proposed merger. Further company coverage: