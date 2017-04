June 30 Fastjet Plc :

* Fastjet launches new route to Malawi

* Has been granted a foreign operators permit from Malawian authorities to commence flights between Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania and Lilongwe, capital of Malawi

* New route will be put on sale from today and operations commence in July

* Fastjet's lowest fare will be $50 plus government taxes