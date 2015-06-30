June 30 Kier Group Plc :

* Integration of Mouchel's operations is progressing well with smooth transition of operational management and with synergies on track

* Mining operations at Greenburn in Scotland have been prepared for sale and discussions are ongoing with a potential buyer

* Total order book for enlarged group has been maintained at £9.3 billion at 31 May, 2015

* Net debt as at June 30, 2015 is in line with management's expectations, improving as anticipated in final quarter of year