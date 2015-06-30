Reckitt Benckiser says reviewing food business
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
June 30 Kier Group Plc :
* Integration of Mouchel's operations is progressing well with smooth transition of operational management and with synergies on track
* Mining operations at Greenburn in Scotland have been prepared for sale and discussions are ongoing with a potential buyer
* Total order book for enlarged group has been maintained at £9.3 billion at 31 May, 2015
* Net debt as at June 30, 2015 is in line with management's expectations, improving as anticipated in final quarter of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
LONDON, April 3 Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.