Reckitt Benckiser says reviewing food business
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
June 30 Carpetright Plc
* Fy group revenue increased 3.3% to £462.6m (2014: £447.7m).
* Significant increase in underlying profit before tax to £13.0m (2014: £4.6m).
* Encouraging start to new financial year with like-for-like sales ahead by 4.9% in uk and 7.4% in rest of europe, on a local currency basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 3 Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.