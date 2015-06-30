June 30 Monitise Plc

* Update regarding payment of deferred consideration for acquisition of Markco Media businesses, originally announced on 26 June 2014

* Deferred consideration comprising 3,571,429 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of retention payments was issued on 29 June 2015 pursuant to terms of acquisition

* Represents £0.4 mln based on closing share price of 10.5 pence on 29 June 2015

* Remaining retention payments, earn-out consideration and held back consideration will fall due in respect of period to and including 30 June 2016