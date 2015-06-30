PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 30 Monitise Plc
* Update regarding payment of deferred consideration for acquisition of Markco Media businesses, originally announced on 26 June 2014
* Deferred consideration comprising 3,571,429 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of retention payments was issued on 29 June 2015 pursuant to terms of acquisition
* Represents £0.4 mln based on closing share price of 10.5 pence on 29 June 2015
* Remaining retention payments, earn-out consideration and held back consideration will fall due in respect of period to and including 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
