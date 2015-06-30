BRIEF-I'rom Group unit signs license contract with Mayo Clinic on iPS cells
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
June 30 Elexxion AG :
* FY revenue falls to 1.715 million euros (previous year: 2.271 million euros)
* FY EBIT improved to -739,000 euros (previous year: -1.23 million euros)
* In FY 2015 expects significant revenue growth and balanced result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
* SAID ON FRIDAY SOUTH WESTERN AMBULANCE SERVICE EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH ORTIVUS