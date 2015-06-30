June 30 Man Group Plc

* Man Group today announces that Phillip Colebatch, senior independent director, will resume role of chairman of remuneration committee from 1 July 2015, replacing John Cryan who took on role from colebatch in may 2015.

* This reflects change in Cryan's circumstances following announcement of his appointment as co-chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank with effect from July 2015.

* Man Group is currently undertaking a search to appoint an additional non-executive director to take up the role of remuneration Committee Chair.