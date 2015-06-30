June 30 Man Group Plc
* Man Group today announces that Phillip Colebatch, senior
independent director, will resume role of chairman of
remuneration committee from 1 July 2015, replacing John Cryan
who took on role from colebatch in may 2015.
* This reflects change in Cryan's circumstances following
announcement of his appointment as co-chief executive officer of
Deutsche Bank with effect from July 2015.
* Man Group is currently undertaking a search to appoint an
additional non-executive director to take up the role of
remuneration Committee Chair.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)